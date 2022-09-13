Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over 250 drivers in Prince Albert, Sask. ticketed in two days

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 5:52 pm
Over 250 drivers in Prince Albert were issued tickets during a safety blitz.
Over 250 drivers in Prince Albert were issued tickets during a safety blitz. File / Global News

The Prince Albert Police Service in Saskatchewan said they ticketed 256 people during a two-day safety blitz Aug. 30-31.

Officers noted that a further 140 drivers were issued written warnings.

About half of those ticketed – 135 drivers – received fines for speeding, some more than once over the two days.

Read more: Saskatoon police charge two men in connection with dangerous driving incident

Twenty-seven drivers were caught using their cellphone, and 30 were ticketed for not wearing their seatbelt.

Police said 12 drivers received a roadside suspension after testing positive for having cannabis in their system.

“The number of drivers who had cannabis in their system while driving is concerning, as are the numbers showing the high number of infractions due to speeding and use of a cell phone,” said Sgt. Brian Glynn.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Together with officers from around the province, and SGI, we were able to educate drivers on the dangers of driving when not fully focused or alert, and promote the safety of other drivers and pedestrians.”

Twenty-four commercial vehicles were also inspected, tallying up a total of 46 violations, six of which included insecure loads.

Officers said they also handed out 14 free car seats to make sure children would be properly seated.

Click to play video: 'The ground breaking ceremony was held for new multi-purpose recreation centre in Prince Albert' The ground breaking ceremony was held for new multi-purpose recreation centre in Prince Albert
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSpeeding tagRoad Safety tagDangerous Driving tagPrince Albert Police Service tagTickets tagDrivers tagprince albert news tagTraffic Safety tagOfficers tagSafe Driving tagSafety blitz tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers