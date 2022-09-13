Over 250 drivers in Prince Albert, Sask. ticketed in two days

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Albert Police Service in Saskatchewan said they ticketed 256 people during a two-day safety blitz Aug. 30-31.

Officers noted that a further 140 drivers were issued written warnings.

About half of those ticketed – 135 drivers – received fines for speeding, some more than once over the two days.

Twenty-seven drivers were caught using their cellphone, and 30 were ticketed for not wearing their seatbelt.

Police said 12 drivers received a roadside suspension after testing positive for having cannabis in their system.

“The number of drivers who had cannabis in their system while driving is concerning, as are the numbers showing the high number of infractions due to speeding and use of a cell phone,” said Sgt. Brian Glynn.

“Together with officers from around the province, and SGI, we were able to educate drivers on the dangers of driving when not fully focused or alert, and promote the safety of other drivers and pedestrians.”

Twenty-four commercial vehicles were also inspected, tallying up a total of 46 violations, six of which included insecure loads.

Officers said they also handed out 14 free car seats to make sure children would be properly seated.