Police charge Calgary man after 17-hour stand off near Mississauga hospital

Police have charged a 66-year-old man and recovered various weapons following a 17-hour negotiation with a “barricaded person” beside a Mississauga hospital on Friday.

Peel Regional Police were called to 2300 Eglinton Avenue West for an incident at around 7:40 a.m. on Friday. Crisis negotiators were among the first responders on the scene.

Officers arrived to find a person had barricaded himself inside the medical office building, allegedly in possession of several firearms.

“This individual presented a significant risk to public safety, as well as the safety of all responding officers, as this building is in immediate proximity to a major health care facility that provides critical care to the residents of Mississauga and beyond,” Peel police said in a statement.

The building was evacuated and negotiators remain in “continuous contact” with the man. The standoff continued for the majority of Friday.

Police said it was just after midnight on Saturday that the incident was resolved. The news was shared with the public in a tweet at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

“Thank you to the community for your patience and understanding,” Peel police tweeted.

Peel police have arrested William Horodyski, 66, from Calgary.

He was charged with false alarm of fire, mischief, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief lawful enjoyment and three counts of forcible confinement.

“Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau will be working closely with the Calgary Police Service over the next number of weeks in an attempt to understand fully the nature of the incident, and the motives of the individual charged,” Peel Regional Police said.

Officers said the incident was isolated.