‘Heavy police presence’ in Mississauga’s Erin Mills area

Officers say there’s a “heavy police presence” in part of Mississauga Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West, near Credit Valley Hospital and Erin Mills Town Centre, at 7:39 a.m.

Police haven’t provided a lot of information on the incident, but said it is “isolated” and “contained.”

“Information in limited and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

A spokesperson for Trillium Health Partners told Global News the incident is not at the hospital, but next to it.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Road closures are in place.

UPDATE:

– This is an isolated incident that is contained

– Information is limited and the investigation is ongoing. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 30, 2022