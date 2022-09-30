Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Heavy police presence’ in Mississauga’s Erin Mills area

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 10:06 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Officers say there’s a “heavy police presence” in part of Mississauga Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West, near Credit Valley Hospital and Erin Mills Town Centre, at 7:39 a.m.

Police haven’t provided a lot of information on the incident, but said it is “isolated” and “contained.”

Read more: Highway 400 southbound at Rutherford Road closed after fatal crash

“Information in limited and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Trending Stories

A spokesperson for Trillium Health Partners told Global News the incident is not at the hospital, but next to it.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Road closures are in place.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagMississauga tagMississauga-Erin Mills tagErin Mills tagErin mills police tagErin Mills police presence tagHeavy police presence mississauga tagMississauga police presence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers