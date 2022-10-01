Menu

Crime

Police standoff at Mississauga hospital ends after over 12 hours with no injuries

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2022 9:46 am
Click to play video: '‘Barricaded person’ in building near Mississauga hospital is alone, negotiations ongoing, police say' ‘Barricaded person’ in building near Mississauga hospital is alone, negotiations ongoing, police say
WATCH ABOVE: Peel Regional Police say negotiations are ongoing with a person who is barricaded in a building near Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga. Sean O’Shea reports.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say a standoff that began after 7:30 a.m. Friday at a medical facility in Mississauga, Ont. has ended.

Authorities had been called to the facility next to Credit Valley Hospital for reports of a what they described as a “barricaded person.”

Crisis negotiators were dispatched to the scene to negotiate with the individual.

Read more: ‘Barricaded person’ in building near Mississauga hospital is alone, negotiations ongoing: police

Police closed the nearby roadways during the standoff, and advised residents to avoid the area.

However, Trillium Health confirmed the emergency department at Credit Valley Hospital remained open and ambulances were not rerouted.

Police tweeted at 2 a.m. Saturday that one person is in custody, and there are no injuries.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
