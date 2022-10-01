Police standoff at Mississauga hospital ends after over 12 hours with no injuries

Send this page to someone via email

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say a standoff that began after 7:30 a.m. Friday at a medical facility in Mississauga, Ont. has ended.

Authorities had been called to the facility next to Credit Valley Hospital for reports of a what they described as a “barricaded person.”

Crisis negotiators were dispatched to the scene to negotiate with the individual.

Police closed the nearby roadways during the standoff, and advised residents to avoid the area.

However, Trillium Health confirmed the emergency department at Credit Valley Hospital remained open and ambulances were not rerouted.

Police tweeted at 2 a.m. Saturday that one person is in custody, and there are no injuries.

