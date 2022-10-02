Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Collision near Toronto’s Christie Pits sends cyclist to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 10:19 am
Emergency services on the scene of a collision in the Christie and Bloor streets area. View image in full screen
Emergency services on the scene of a collision in the Christie and Bloor streets area. Global; News

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle on the edge of Christie Pits in Toronto on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in the Christie Street and Bloor Street West area, where they responded to reports of a collision.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle collide in Toronto

The cyclist — a man — was taken to hospital from the scene. Paramedics told Global News he was in serious condition.

Trending Stories

Officers asked any witnesses to contact Toronto police’s traffic services division.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTPS tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto Collision tagBloor Street tagChristie Street tagChristie Pits Park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers