Collision near Toronto’s Christie Pits sends cyclist to hospital

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle on the edge of Christie Pits in Toronto on Saturday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in the Christie Street and Bloor Street West area, where they responded to reports of a collision.
The cyclist — a man — was taken to hospital from the scene. Paramedics told Global News he was in serious condition.
Officers asked any witnesses to contact Toronto police’s traffic services division.
