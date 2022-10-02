Collision near Toronto’s Christie Pits sends cyclist to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle on the edge of Christie Pits in Toronto on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in the Christie Street and Bloor Street West area, where they responded to reports of a collision.

The cyclist — a man — was taken to hospital from the scene. Paramedics told Global News he was in serious condition.

Officers asked any witnesses to contact Toronto police’s traffic services division.

COLLISION:

Christie St + Bloor St West

7:50pm

– Vehicle and Bicycle involved

– Police are on scene

– Cyclists is being transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– Any witnesses contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900#GO1912854

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 2, 2022

