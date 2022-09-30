2 people taken to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle collide in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Jarvis Street and Carlton Street area at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

COLLISION:

Jarvis St + Carlton St

5:30pm

– Motorcycle and vehicle collided

– Unknown injuries

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics

ROAD CLOSURE: W/B Carlton at Jarvis, N/B Jarvis at Carlton @TTCnotices#GO1905181

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 30, 2022

Story continues below advertisement