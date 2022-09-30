Menu

2 people taken to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle collide in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 6:53 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy in a shooting in east Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Jarvis Street and Carlton Street area at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

