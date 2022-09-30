2 people taken to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle collide in Toronto

Two people have been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Jarvis Street and Carlton Street area at around 5:30 p.m.
Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle collided.
Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Another adult was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.
