One person taken to trauma centre after collision in Toronto: police

One person has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Warwood Road and Burnhamthorpe Road area around 1:30 p.m.

Police said officers received reports that a motorcycle was involved in the collision.

Officers said it “appears all involved remained at the scene.”

Police asked motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

In an update just before 3 p.m., officers said one person was taken to a local trauma centre via an emergency run.

Peel Paramedics told Global News the patient was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

