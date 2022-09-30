Menu

One person taken to trauma centre after collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 2:24 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

One person has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Warwood Road and Burnhamthorpe Road area around 1:30 p.m.

Police said officers received reports that a motorcycle was involved in the collision.

Read more: 3 teens charged in connection with series of pharmacy robberies in Toronto: police

Officers said it “appears all involved remained at the scene.”

Police asked motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

In an update just before 3 p.m., officers said one person was taken to a local trauma centre via an emergency run.

Peel Paramedics told Global News the patient was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

