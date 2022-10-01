Menu

Crime

Man injured in stabbing at Queen and Spadina during altercation: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 1:22 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Friday night, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 8:44 p.m. on Friday.

Police said there were reports of an altercation during which someone was stabbed.

Officers arrested one man, while paramedics rushed another to hospital.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

