Man injured in stabbing at Queen and Spadina during altercation: Toronto police

A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Friday night, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 8:44 p.m. on Friday.

Police said there were reports of an altercation during which someone was stabbed.

Officers arrested one man, while paramedics rushed another to hospital.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

