Police make arrest following Toronto stabbing

Police have made an arrest following a stabbing in Toronto on Wednesday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Erskine Avenue and Yonge Street at around 8:32 p.m.
Police said a man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics. He had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
A suspect was located and arrested, police said. They did not release a description for the person in custody.
