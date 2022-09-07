Menu

Crime

Police make arrest following Toronto stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 9:43 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police have made an arrest following a stabbing in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Erskine Avenue and Yonge Street at around 8:32 p.m.

Read more: Woman arrested after stabbing in Toronto, man taken to hospital: police

Police said a man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics. He had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Trending Stories

A suspect was located and arrested, police said. They did not release a description for the person in custody.

