Woman arrested after stabbing in Toronto, man taken to hospital: police

A woman has been arrested following a Toronto stabbing that sent one person to hospital, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Monday evening after reports someone had been stabbed.
Police located a man with injuries.
Toronto paramedics took the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Toronto police arrested a woman, according to the force.
The investigation is ongoing.
