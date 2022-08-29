Woman arrested after stabbing in Toronto, man taken to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested following a Toronto stabbing that sent one person to hospital, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Monday evening after reports someone had been stabbed.

Police located a man with injuries.

Toronto paramedics took the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Toronto police arrested a woman, according to the force.

The investigation is ongoing.

STABBING:

Jane St & Sheppard Ave W

– reports of someone stabbed in the area

– police o/s

– officers located a man w/ injuries

– @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries

– a woman is in custody

– ongoing investigation#GO1675161

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2022

