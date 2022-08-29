Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing in Toronto, man taken to hospital: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 8:59 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A woman has been arrested following a Toronto stabbing that sent one person to hospital, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Monday evening after reports someone had been stabbed.

Police located a man with injuries.

Toronto paramedics took the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Toronto police arrested a woman, according to the force.

The investigation is ongoing.

