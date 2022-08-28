Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate Sunday morning stabbing, possibly in Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 9:52 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a man walked into a Toronto hospital with stab wounds.

Toronto Police Services Const. Rob Reid told Global News that police received a call shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday to say an adult man had made his way to a hospital.

Reid said paramedics found the man as he was walking into the hospital. He had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have located a scene they believe could be related to the incident in the area of Bellamy Road and Amberjack Boulevard in Scarborough.

No suspect information was released, but police said there was no threat to public safety.

