Toronto police investigate Sunday morning stabbing, possibly in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a man walked into a Toronto hospital with stab wounds.

Toronto Police Services Const. Rob Reid told Global News that police received a call shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday to say an adult man had made his way to a hospital.

Read more: Police investigate after man with signs of trauma dies at Mississauga hospital

Reid said paramedics found the man as he was walking into the hospital. He had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have located a scene they believe could be related to the incident in the area of Bellamy Road and Amberjack Boulevard in Scarborough.

No suspect information was released, but police said there was no threat to public safety.

Advertisement