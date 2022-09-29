Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after girl, 13, reportedly sexually assaulted at Toronto subway station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 1:56 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown on in Toronto on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown on in Toronto on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Tuesday at around 5:46 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Royal York subway station.

Police said a 13-year-old girl and her mother were approached by a man.

Officers said the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Read more: Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported in Toronto

“Both the mom and the girl were able (to) walk away from the man,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the man boarded an eastbound train and fled the area.

Police are now searching for a man between 40 and 45 years old,  standing five-feet-ten-inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

Trending Stories
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said he was seen wearing a navy blue sweater with a Levi’s logo on the chest, blue jeans, white and gold running shoes, a gold necklace and gold earrings.

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

