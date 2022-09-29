Menu

Canada

What was Canada’s economy like in July? Statistics Canada to release GDP data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 7:58 am
Click to play video: 'Economy hoping for a boost after vaccine mandate to be dropped at border' Economy hoping for a boost after vaccine mandate to be dropped at border
WATCH: Economy hoping for a boost after vaccine mandate to be dropped at border

Statistics Canada will release its latest GDP figures Thursday morning as an anticipated economic slowdown unfolds.

The agency is set to release its latest economic reading for the month of July.

Its last report said real gross domestic product grew by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter while an early reading for July pointed to a contraction of 0.1 per cent.

RBC is forecasting the economy stayed flat in July, neither growing nor contracting.

An economic slowdown is widely expected as the Bank of Canada aggressively raises interest rates to cool high inflation.

There have been some early signs that a slowdown is already underway, including falling housing prices and three consecutive months of job losses.

