Man hits woman with pole in possible racially motivated attack: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police believe an attack on a 19-year-old woman walking downtown Tuesday morning may have been racially motivated.

At 9:50 a.m., police said the Asian woman was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets when a man she didn’t know hit her over the back of the head with a pole. The suspect used a racial slur, then fled the area as he continued making offensive comments, police added.

The woman was injured and required medical attention, however, the injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

“Although there were other people walking in the block at the time of (the) assault, they couldn’t have prevented the attack because it was so sudden,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a release. “Witnesses called 911, provided information about the suspect, and stayed with the victim until first responders arrived.”

0:38 Vancouver church sees inclusive door display vandalized for 2nd time Vancouver church sees inclusive door display vandalized for 2nd time – Aug 31, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has not been located, police said.

“We are releasing a photo of the suspect that was taken just after the assault,” Doucette added. “With public safety our top priority, we need to get this guy identified and arrested.”

The woman was injured and required medical attention, however, the injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect, or had information about the assault, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541.