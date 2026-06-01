June 6 – Bathrooms Bathrooms Bathrooms

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Are you finding it harder to get out of the bathtub?

With over 80% of accidents happening in the bathroom, nothing is more important for your safety.

Tune in to Talk To The Experts this Saturday when Shane from Bathrooms Bathrooms Bathrooms will tell you how to make your bathroom both beautiful and functional. Shane explains the whole process of replacing your tired old tub with a beautiful new Italian porcelain walk-in shower.

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Transform your bathroom into a space that looks better, functions better, and lasts longer. At Bathrooms Bathrooms Bathrooms, they specialize in full bathroom renovations in Edmonton, delivering results that go far beyond surface-level upgrades.

Whether you’re dealing with outdated layouts, water damage, or mold behind the walls, Bathrooms Bathrooms Bathrooms takes a full-scope approach. They remove what’s failing, rebuild the space properly, and finish with modern fixtures, durable materials, and clean, timeless design tailored to how you use your home.

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Visit bathroomsbathroomsbathrooms.com to see their work and don’t miss Talk To The Experts this Saturday.