May 30 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

Alberta’s biggest Seniors Week celebration returns June 4th!

WE Seniors’ 29th Older, Bolder, Better Exhibition and Symposium, a free event with over one hundred exhibitors, prizes, raffles, and more at the River Cree Resort and Casino.

Saturday, May 23rd on Talk To The Experts’, Doctor Haidong Liang of WE Seniors discusses this event along with two esteemed guests.

Learn how Caregivers Alberta and the Canterbury Foundation support caregivers and older adults through compassionate care, practical resources, and strong community connections across Alberta.

Learn more at WESeniors.ca