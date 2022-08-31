Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inclusive door display on Vancouver church vandalized a 2nd time

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 10:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver church sees inclusive door display vandalized for 2nd time' Vancouver church sees inclusive door display vandalized for 2nd time
For the second time in as many years, a Vancouver church has seen its inclusive Pride-themed display of coloured doors defaced by intolerant vandals.

A Pride-themed display outside a Vancouver church has been vandalized again.

The display outside the Shaughnessy Heights United Church on 33rd Avenue near Granville Street is made up of coloured doors arranged in a rainbow pattern, along with one featuring the progress Pride flag.

The doors feature the message “God’s doors are open for all.”

Read more: Suspects identified in possible hate crime assault during Vancouver Pride Week

Read More

Church staff arrived Wednesday to find the doors defaced with graffiti referencing “Satan.”

Reverend Deb Walker said she was “devastated” someone would choose to attack a display aimed at tolerance and understanding.

“We’re a place of respect, a place where we thrive with inclusion and diversity. We do accept that people have different views, but it can’t be at the expense of someone’s personhood and dignity,” she told Global News.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In this place we choose to include absolutely everyone, as we believe God includes absolutely everyone.”

It’s not the first time the doors have been targeted. Someone defaced them in June 2021, the same month the church put them out for the first time.

Click to play video: 'Vandals target church Pride display with graffiti' Vandals target church Pride display with graffiti
Vandals target church Pride display with graffiti – Jun 15, 2021

The church repainted them, and Walker said they have since been shared with four other churches in Metro Vancouver before they were returned in July.

She said police attended this most recent incident and conducted forensics, including the collection of finger prints.

She said there are indications the same person was behind both incidents.

In the meantime, she said they plan to repaint the doors and will do so every time someone tries to damage them.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagVandalism tagHate Crime tagHomophobia tagHate tagtransphobia tagchurch targeted taglgbtq2 targeted tagpride display targeted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers