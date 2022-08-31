Inclusive door display on Vancouver church vandalized a 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

A Pride-themed display outside a Vancouver church has been vandalized again.

The display outside the Shaughnessy Heights United Church on 33rd Avenue near Granville Street is made up of coloured doors arranged in a rainbow pattern, along with one featuring the progress Pride flag.

The doors feature the message “God’s doors are open for all.”

Church staff arrived Wednesday to find the doors defaced with graffiti referencing “Satan.”

Reverend Deb Walker said she was “devastated” someone would choose to attack a display aimed at tolerance and understanding.

“We’re a place of respect, a place where we thrive with inclusion and diversity. We do accept that people have different views, but it can’t be at the expense of someone’s personhood and dignity,” she told Global News.

“In this place we choose to include absolutely everyone, as we believe God includes absolutely everyone.”

It’s not the first time the doors have been targeted. Someone defaced them in June 2021, the same month the church put them out for the first time.

The church repainted them, and Walker said they have since been shared with four other churches in Metro Vancouver before they were returned in July.

She said police attended this most recent incident and conducted forensics, including the collection of finger prints.

She said there are indications the same person was behind both incidents.

In the meantime, she said they plan to repaint the doors and will do so every time someone tries to damage them.

