Suspects identified in possible hate crime assault during Vancouver Pride Week

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have identified several suspects in a disturbing and violent assault captured on video last month on Commercial Drive.

One of them is a minor whose family member called in with a tip, police said in a Monday news release.

“We are confident that all of the suspects have been identified and will be held accountable for the attack,” wrote Const. Jason Doucette.

Read more: Vancouver police investigating possible hate crime assault

Last week, police released security footage of the July 31 attack, which took place shortly after midnight outside a convenience store by Commercial Drive and East 10th Avenue.

In the video, three males are seen punching and kicking the 42-year-old victim, who was reportedly buying a slushy after celebrating Pride Week downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was a brief verbal confrontation between the man and another person who was waiting in line, and when the victim left the store he was jumped by three men,” reads the release.

The attackers are said to have uttered some homophobic threats during the assault.

3:43 Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found

Two females who accompanied them can be seen in the video observing the attack from several feet away. One appears to throw her own slushy at the victim at the beginning of the assault.

The group left together.

The victim suffered minor physical injuries. No arrests have been made, police said Monday.

Read more: One dead following South Surrey residential street shooting

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are still asking anyone with information about the assault, which is being investigated as a hate crime, to contact them.

Tips can be directed to the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-9209 or through hate.crimes@vpd.ca.