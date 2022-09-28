Off-duty Winnipeg cop assaulted after bus fracas Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after an off-duty cop was assaulted while trying to break up a fight Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the officer was on a bus downtown when an argument broke out on board, with two men confronting another passenger.

The man who was being harassed got off the bus at Graham Avenue and Fort Street, but one of the suspects followed him and started assaulting him.

According to police, the officer got off at the same stop and tried to intervene, but the suspect ran off.

The officer eventually caught up to him, and with the help of a nearby construction worker, managed to bring the suspect to the ground, but they were both sprayed with an unknown substance and the suspect escaped.

No arrests have been made and the major crimes unit continues to investigate.

