Crime

Off-duty Winnipeg cop assaulted after bus fracas Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 4:02 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after an off-duty cop was assaulted while trying to break up a fight Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the officer was on a bus downtown when an argument broke out on board, with two men confronting another passenger.

The man who was being harassed got off the bus at Graham Avenue and Fort Street, but one of the suspects followed him and started assaulting him.

Read more: Off-duty officers assaulted confronting suspected thieves, Winnipeg police say

According to police, the officer got off at the same stop and tried to intervene, but the suspect ran off.

Trending Stories

The officer eventually caught up to him, and with the help of a nearby construction worker, managed to bring the suspect to the ground, but they were both sprayed with an unknown substance and the suspect escaped.

No arrests have been made and the major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Steinbach Mounties attacked by assault suspect, RCMP say' Steinbach Mounties attacked by assault suspect, RCMP say
Steinbach Mounties attacked by assault suspect, RCMP say – Aug 26, 2022
