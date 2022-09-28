Menu

Canada

N.S. officials to provide update on storm Fiona damage, recovery efforts

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for improved disaster response in wake of Fiona' Calls for improved disaster response in wake of Fiona
We talk with Kevin Quigley, who specializes in public sector risk and crisis management, about the balance between supporting crews helping people recover but at the same time taking a critical look at disaster response what improvements can be made in the future.

Provincial and municipal representatives in Nova Scotia are set to provide an update on the damage and recovery efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. local time. It will be livestreamed on this page.

Fiona hit Atlantic Canada last Friday night into Saturday, causing widespread power outages, washing out roads and downing trees.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, there were still more than 100,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power across the province.

Read more: N.S. premier slams telecom providers for ‘poor participation’ during Fiona response

Some of the hardest hit areas in the province were on Cape Breton Island and Cumberland County.

Trending Stories

In a provincial briefing on Monday, premier Tim Houston announced a $40 million relief package from the province, which included direct one-time payments to affected residents and funding to community organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

In a separate briefing on Monday, provincial and municipal representatives involved in the hurricane response said there was still “extensive damage” throughout the province from the storm.

Jason Mew from the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office said Monday there were still many roads covered in fallen trees and debris that were being cleared. He is expected to have an update on that in Wednesday’s meeting.

Read more: N.S. premier says $40M financial relief package for Fiona ‘unprecedented’

Mew will be joined by Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead and representatives from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Red Cross, Halifax Regional Fire, and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

The director of network operations at Bell, as well as a representative from Eastlink are also expected to join. This comes as Premier Houston blasted telecom providers for “poor participation” during Fiona response, calling on the federal government to hold companies accountable.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
