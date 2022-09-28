N.S. officials to provide update on storm Fiona damage, recovery efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial and municipal representatives in Nova Scotia are set to provide an update on the damage and recovery efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. local time. It will be livestreamed on this page.

Fiona hit Atlantic Canada last Friday night into Saturday, causing widespread power outages, washing out roads and downing trees.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, there were still more than 100,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power across the province.

Some of the hardest hit areas in the province were on Cape Breton Island and Cumberland County.

In a provincial briefing on Monday, premier Tim Houston announced a $40 million relief package from the province, which included direct one-time payments to affected residents and funding to community organizations.

In a separate briefing on Monday, provincial and municipal representatives involved in the hurricane response said there was still “extensive damage” throughout the province from the storm.

Jason Mew from the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office said Monday there were still many roads covered in fallen trees and debris that were being cleared. He is expected to have an update on that in Wednesday’s meeting.

Mew will be joined by Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead and representatives from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Red Cross, Halifax Regional Fire, and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

The director of network operations at Bell, as well as a representative from Eastlink are also expected to join. This comes as Premier Houston blasted telecom providers for “poor participation” during Fiona response, calling on the federal government to hold companies accountable.