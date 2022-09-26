N.S. premier to announce provincial support for those impacted by Fiona

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is set to announce “provincial supports” for residents impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona past weekend.

Fiona hit Atlantic Canada on Friday night into Saturday, causing widespread power outages, washing out roads and downing trees. As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, there are still more than 190,000 Nova Scotians without power.

Some of the hardest hit areas in the province were on Cape Breton Island. Local states of emergencies were declared in Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) and Victoria County on the island.

Houston said Sunday it was “heartbreaking” to see the extensive damage.

The premier is set to make the supports announcement at 3 p.m. local time. It will be livestreamed on this page.

The province’s request for federal financial aid and military support have both been approved on Sunday.

The federal government announced earlier that members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed to help with recovery efforts across the regional. Federal Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday that about 100 troops a piece were either in place or en route to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

— With files from Rebecca Lau and The Canadian Press.