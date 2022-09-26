Menu

Canada

N.S. premier to announce provincial support for those impacted by Fiona

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 8:36 am
Click to play video: '‘Heartbreaking’: Nova Scotia premier visits damaged sites in wake of post-tropical storm Fiona' ‘Heartbreaking’: Nova Scotia premier visits damaged sites in wake of post-tropical storm Fiona
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said it was “really heartbreaking” to see the extensive damage post-tropical storm Fiona brought to Cape Breton, after a tour of some of the hardest hit areas of the island on Sunday. “Fiona definitely left a mark on the province,” Houston told reporters during a stop in Glace Bay alongside some of his cabinet ministers.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is set to announce “provincial supports” for residents impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona past weekend.

Fiona hit Atlantic Canada on Friday night into Saturday, causing widespread power outages, washing out roads and downing trees. As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, there are still more than 190,000 Nova Scotians without power.

Some of the hardest hit areas in the province were on Cape Breton Island. Local states of emergencies were declared in Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) and Victoria County on the island.

Read more: Military en route to Atlantic Canada to assist with recovery efforts

Houston said Sunday it was “heartbreaking” to see the extensive damage.

The premier is set to make the supports announcement at 3 p.m. local time. It will be livestreamed on this page.

Read more: Fiona: Nova Scotia premier tours ‘heartbreaking’ aftermath in Cape Breton

The province’s request for federal financial aid and military support have both been approved on Sunday.

The federal government announced earlier that members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed to help with recovery efforts across the regional. Federal Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday that about 100 troops a piece were either in place or en route to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

— With files from Rebecca Lau and The Canadian Press. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
