RCMP issue distracted driving warning after Alberta man wracks up 13th offence

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is reminding Albertans about the dangers of distracted driving after an Albertan was sentenced to his 13th distracted driving conviction.

Distracted driving was illegal in Alberta as of Sept. 1, 2011.

In a Tuesday news release, police said a 40-year-old man from Alberta was given the sentence at the Airdire Provincial Traffic Court.

This was the man’s 13th conviction and he was slapped with a $2,300 fine plus three demerit points. To date, police said he’s received roughly $7,665 in total fines.

Police said research has shown driver distraction is the primary cause of more than 20 per cent of all crashes and distracted drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a collision than attentive drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

In an April survey from Rates.ca, 83 per cent of Canadian drivers engaged in at least one distracted driving behaviour mentioned in the study, which included activities such as making a phone call on a hand-held device and eating while driving.

Read more: Calgary drivers not getting the message on texting and driving

The fourth annual report also found Albertans are the most distracted across the country with 90 per cent of respondents admitting to distracted driving at least once.

Under the Traffic Safety Act, being caught distracted while driving, while stopped in traffic or even at a red light can set a person back $300 plus three demerit points.

As of March 31, 2021, there have been 13,012 distracted driving convictions in Alberta.

1:34 Month long campaign targets distracted driver misconceptions Month long campaign targets distracted driver misconceptions – Sep 1, 2016