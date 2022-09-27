Police investigate break-in, theft at historic Nova Scotia church

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a break-in and theft at Église Sainte-Marie, a historic church on Highway 1 in Church Point, earlier this month.

In a release, the RCMP said officers from Meteghan responded to a report of a break-in at the church on Sept. 18.

It’s believed the break-in happened sometime overnight between Sept. 17 and 18.

“During the break-in a number of doors were damaged and a donation box was smashed,” the release read.

“Numerous items were stolen including coins and cups and chalices made of precious metals.”

The release said the investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by RCMP forensic identification services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)

View image in full screen Église Sainte-Marie in Church Point, N.S. Google Street View