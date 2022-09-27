Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigate break-in, theft at historic Nova Scotia church

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 27' Global News Morning Halifax: September 27
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a break-in and theft at Église Sainte-Marie, a historic church on Highway 1 in Church Point, earlier this month.

In a release, the RCMP said officers from Meteghan responded to a report of a break-in at the church on Sept. 18.

Read more: Suspicious fire destroys 160-year-old church in northern Nova Scotia

It’s believed the break-in happened sometime overnight between Sept. 17 and 18.

“During the break-in a number of doors were damaged and a donation box was smashed,” the release read.

“Numerous items were stolen including coins and cups and chalices made of precious metals.”

The release said the investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by RCMP forensic identification services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)

Église Sainte-Marie in Church Point, N.S. View image in full screen
Église Sainte-Marie in Church Point, N.S. Google Street View
