Brampton man charged in alleged assault of missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a woman in Richmond Hill in 2021.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 20, 2021, officers received a report of an assault at an underground parking garage of a home on King William Crescent near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue.

Police said a female victim — 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri — was attacked by two men and was struck by a frying pan.

“The incident was interrupted by a concerned citizen and the suspects fled in a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

According to police, Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers later determined the vehicle the suspects fled in had been stolen from the Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road area in Toronto.

Officers said the vehicle was recovered.

1:28 Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect wanted in connection with assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect wanted in connection with assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri – Apr 14, 2022

In April, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton.

As a result, officers said 23-year-old man — Riyasat Singh — was arrested.

Read more: OPP launch designated tip line in Wasaga Beach abduction case

He has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

According to police, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was also issued for a a second suspect — 24-year-old Harshdeep Binner from Brampton– on April 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said on Sept. 19, Binner was arrested.

He has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

Police said both Singh and Binner will remain in custody.

Weeks after the alleged assault in Richmond Hill, on Jan. 12, Hajtamiri was reportedly kidnapped by three men dressed in police gear from a family members’ home in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Police said the suspects fled in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX SUV.

“Our officers continue to work closely with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in its ongoing investigation into the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri,” York Regional police said in the release.

Anyone with information pertaining to the assault in Richmond Hill is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The OPP have also created a designated tip line for information regarding Hajtamiri’s disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-833-728-3415.