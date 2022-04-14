Menu

Comments

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect wanted in connection with assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 4:11 pm
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 23-year-old Harshdeep Binner.
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 23-year-old Harshdeep Binner. York Regional Police / Handout

Police say one suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in Richmond Hill, who was later abducted in Wasaga Beach earlier this year.

In a press release issued Thursday, York Regional Police said on Dec. 20, 2021, officers were called to an address on King William Crescent in Richmond Hill after receiving report that a woman had been attacked and struck with a frying pan in an underground parking garage.

“The incident was interrupted by a concerned citizen and the suspects fled in a vehicle,” the release reads.

Read more: OPP appeal for information regarding Wasaga Beach abduction, link previous assault

The victim, 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Police said the vehicle in which the suspects fled was determined to have been stolen and has been recovered.

On Wednesday, police said a warrant was executed at a Brampton residence, and one suspect was arrested.

According to police, 23-year-old Riyasat Singh of Mississauga was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

York Regional Police have arrested 23-year-old Riyasat Singh from Mississauga.
York Regional Police have arrested 23-year-old Riyasat Singh from Mississauga. York Regional Police / Handout

Police said the second suspect, 23-year-old Harshdeep Binner from Brampton, remains outstanding and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

He is wanted for attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The force said its officers “continue to work closely with the Ontario Provincial Police regarding its ongoing investigation into the abduction” of Hajtamiri.

Read more: York police release photos of suspects in Hajtamiri assault investigation

Officers have been searching for Hajtamiri, who was reportedly kidnapped from a home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach at around 8:30 on Jan. 12.

Police said Hajtamiri was taken by three men wearing police gear — but not police uniforms.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a white Lexus RX SUV.

Anyone with information regarding Haktamiri’s abduction or her whereabouts is asked to contact the designated tip line at 1-833-728-3415, their local police department, or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
