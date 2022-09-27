SIU clears Orillia OPP officer in connection with woman’s injury during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says police were not at fault after an Orillia, Ont., woman broke her ankle during an arrest in May.

SIU director Joseph Martino said he had found no reasonable grounds to believe that an Orillia Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence after a 34-year-old woman broke her right ankle during a May 29 arrest.

Early that day, officers responded to a 911 call about a man slumped over the steering wheel of an SUV parked off Grace Avenue in Orillia.

Police spoke to the man and a woman standing outside the SUV and said they lied about their names.

When officers attempted to arrest the two, police say the man fled on foot and was caught by an officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the couple’s dog followed and attacked the officer before being shot dead.

The woman was located by police at a nearby residence, where she was arrested.

During the arrest, officers say the woman was pulled to the ground after she pushed and pulled at the officers attempting to release their hold.

Police say the arresting officer then delivered two or three knee strikes to the woman’s torso as she resisted on the ground before she was secured in handcuffs.

Following her arrest, the woman was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a fractured right ankle.

Director Martino said he found no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer comported himself other than lawfully in his dealings with the woman, leaving no basis for proceeding with criminal charges. The file has been closed.