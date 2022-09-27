Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12 years later, police lay murder charge in case of dismembered Ontario man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2022 6:34 am
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have charged a person with first-degree murder in a 12-year-long investigation into the macabre death of an Ontario man.

It’s the second arrest — and the first since 2011 — tied to the killing of 45-year-old Morris Conte from Bolton, Ont.

His dismembered body was found in three different areas of central Ontario shortly after he was reported missing in May 2010.

Trending Stories

Police in Orillia, Ont., say a 62-year-old from Woodbridge was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say a $50,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

Police charged a man in July 2011 with accessory after the fact to murder and causing an indignity to a human body.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagMissing Man tagBolton tagBolton Ontario tagMorris Conte taghistoric muder investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers