Suspect at large after hostage situation at bank in Germany, police say

At least one suspect is at large after taking hostages and then fleeing the scene at a savings bank branch in the western German town of Sinzig, police said on Friday.
The hostages, including one cash transport driver, were released and unharmed, police added.
While the hostage situation was underway earlier on Friday, police said they were working on the assumption that there were multiple perpetrators.
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German police said earlier on Friday that several people, including one cash transport driver, had been taken hostage at a savings bank branch in the western town of Sinzig.
“It is currently believed that there are several perpetrators and hostages inside the bank,” police said in an earlier statement, adding that the situation was currently “stable.”
Police also said they had launched extensive operations and had cordoned off a large area.
The incident was reported in the town’s centre in the regional state of Rhineland-Palatinate at 0700 GMT, police added.
There is no danger to the public outside the cordoned-off area, according to the police.
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