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Suspect at large after hostage situation at bank in Germany, police say

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 8, 2026 9:06 am
1 min read
Police officers stand at the scene of a hostage-taking at a bank branch in Sinzig, Germany, Friday, May 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Police officers stand at the scene of a hostage-taking at a bank branch in Sinzig, Germany, Friday, May 8, 2026. Sascha Ditscher/dpa via AP
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At least one suspect is ​at large after taking ‌hostages and then fleeing the scene at a savings bank ​branch in the ​western German town of Sinzig, ⁠police said on Friday.

​The hostages, including one cash ​transport driver, were released and unharmed, police added.

While the hostage situation ​was underway earlier on ​Friday, police said they were working ‌on ⁠the assumption that there were multiple perpetrators.

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German police said earlier on ​Friday that several people, including ‌one cash transport driver, had been taken hostage at a ​savings bank branch ​in the western town of ⁠Sinzig.

“It is currently believed ​that there are several ​perpetrators and hostages inside the bank,” police said in an earlier statement, ​adding that the ​situation was currently “stable.”

Police also said they ‌had ⁠launched extensive operations and had cordoned off a large area.

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The incident was reported ​in ​the ⁠town’s centre in the regional state of ​Rhineland-Palatinate at 0700 ​GMT, ⁠police added.

There is no danger to the public outside ⁠the ​cordoned-off area, ​according to the police.

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