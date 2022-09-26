Menu

Canada

Justice minister says Alberta will not participate in federal efforts to seize prohibited weapons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 5:50 pm
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. A day after Shandro, who is now justice minister, publicly directed the head of the provincial human rights commission to quit, the commissioner’s office lobbed the issue right back at him, saying it’s Shandro who does the hiring and firing. View image in full screen
File: Alberta Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

The Alberta government is taking steps to oppose federal firearms prohibition legislation and the potential seizure of thousands of assault-style weapons.

Since May of 2020, Ottawa has prohibited more than 1,500 different models of assault-style firearms from being used or sold in Canada.

Read more: ‘Enough is enough’: Feds unveil ban on 1,500 ‘assault-style’ firearms

It has committed to establishing a buyback program to remove those firearms from communities.

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says he received a letter from the minister of public safety asking for police resources to begin confiscating firearms beginning this fall.

Click to play video: 'Feds to introduce gun buyback program, say it is working to capture any new assault weapons entering market: Mendicino' Feds to introduce gun buyback program, say it is working to capture any new assault weapons entering market: Mendicino
Feds to introduce gun buyback program, say it is working to capture any new assault weapons entering market: Mendicino – May 30, 2022

He says Alberta will not agree to having RCMP officers act as confiscation agents and will protest any such move under the provincial-federal agreement that governs policing.

Read more: National handgun ‘freeze’ among new firearm regulations proposed by Ottawa

Alberta also plans to seek intervener status in six ongoing judicial review applications challenging the constitutionality of legislation.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
