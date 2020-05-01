Trudeau unveils details of promised ban on 1,500 ‘assault-style’ firearms

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is banning a range of assault-style guns, with an order that takes effect immediately.

He says the order has a two-year amnesty period for current owners, and there will be a compensation program.

In an announcement this morning, he cites numerous mass shootings, from Ecole Polytechnique in 1989 to the killings in Nova Scotia last week, as the reasons for the move.

Stricter controls on firearms were a promise in the Liberals’ election campaign platform last fall.

Trudeau has said the government was on the verge of bringing in stricter gun-control legislation in March, but froze plans when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

More to come.