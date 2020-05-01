Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau unveils details of promised ban on 1,500 ‘assault-style’ firearms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2020 11:31 am
WATCH LIVE: Trudeau, federal officials expected to address gun control measures, COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is banning a range of assault-style guns, with an order that takes effect immediately.

He says the order has a two-year amnesty period for current owners, and there will be a compensation program.

READ MORE: Trudeau says assault-style firearm ban coming in days, offers few details

In an announcement this morning, he cites numerous mass shootings, from Ecole Polytechnique in 1989 to the killings in Nova Scotia last week, as the reasons for the move.

Stricter controls on firearms were a promise in the Liberals’ election campaign platform last fall.

Trudeau has said the government was on the verge of bringing in stricter gun-control legislation in March, but froze plans when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeaugun controlBill BlairCanadian Gun Lawsassault rifle banassault weapon banbill blair gun controlassault gun banJustin Trudeau gun ban
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.