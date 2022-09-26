Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amtrak resumes Cascades train service between Vancouver and Seattle

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 4:51 pm
The northbound Amtrak Cascades train rolls across the Interstate 5 overpass in DuPont, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The overpass was the site of the fatal train derailment in December 2018. View image in full screen
The northbound Amtrak Cascades train rolls across the Interstate 5 overpass in DuPont, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The overpass was the site of the fatal train derailment in December 2018. Tony Overman / The News Tribune via AP

Metro Vancouverites heading south to catch a Seahawks, Kraken or Mariners game are finally able to visit Seattle by rail again.

After a break of more than two years, Amtrak resumed its Cascades service between Vancouver and Seattle on Monday.

Read more: ArriveCAN, mask mandates among changes as Canada drops COVID-19 border rules

The service is restarting with a single daily round trip, departing Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and departing Vancouver at 5:45 p.m.

Over the course of its approximately four-hour journey, the train also stops at Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Standwood, Everett and Edmonds.

Amtrak said it plans to add a second daily trip in the future when equipment and staffing allow.

Click to play video: 'Federal government lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada' Federal government lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada
Federal government lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada

The Vancouver to Seattle service was initially suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officials had hoped to have it back up and running by late spring or early summer, but plans were derailed by a lack of personnel.

For the first few days of service, passengers will remain beholden to Canada’s travel-related COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Amtrak train from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C. postponed

That includes mandatory masking aboard trains, using the ArriveCAN app when travelling from the U.S. into Canada, providing proof of vaccination or testing and isolating upon arriving in Canada.

Federal officials confirmed those restrictions will be lifted on Oct. 1.

Travellers headed into the U.S. will still need to be fully immunized with a U.S. FDA or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Seattle tagAmtrak tagPassenger Train tagPassenger Rail tagseattle train tagAmtrak Cascades tagvancouver to seattle tagvancouver to seattle train tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers