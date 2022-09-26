SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ottawa to officially lift border COVID-19 mandates, mandatory use of ArriveCAN

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 7:36 am
WATCH LIVE: Ottawa to provide update on COVID-19 border rules

The federal government is expected to officially announce the end of COVID-19 border restrictions Monday, including mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers.

Two senior government sources aware of the decision confirmed the cabinet order maintaining COVID-19 border measures will not be renewed when it expires on Sept. 30.

Read more: Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border, make ArriveCAN optional: source

The sources spoke to The Canadian Press last week on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The change will mean foreign nationals will no longer require an approved series of vaccinations to enter the country.

It also means Canada-bound travellers will no longer be subject to random mandatory COVID-19 tests.

The requirement for unvaccinated Canadians to isolate when they return to the country and the mandatory use of the ArriveCan app will also end with the expired order.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
