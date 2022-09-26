Flato Developments makes record $3M donation to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto-area based Flato Developments Inc. continues to make record donations in the City of Kawartha Lakes, this time a $3-million gift to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

The hospital foundation made the announcement on Monday, noting the donation will support the digital transformation of patient care and enhance services at the hospital.

In recognition of the donation, the hospital has announced the newly named Flato Developments Ambulatory Care Centre.

Hospital president and CEO Kelly Isfan says the hospital is “thrilled” to celebrate the record donation.

“This historic investment will greatly benefit our community hospital by supporting advancements in connectivity and services that will help ensure we deliver the highest quality of care to all our patients,” said hospital president and CEO Kelly Isfan.

The company based in Markham in April made a record $1.2-million donation to Fleming College’s Frost Campus in Lindsay. Flato has announced plans to construct homes in east Lindsay near I.E. Weldon Secondary School and open a “world-class resort” along Long Beach Road in the village of Cameron north of Lindsay. In March Flato donated $20,000 to Fenelon Town Public School in Cameron for a new playground.

Flato Developments owner Shakir Rehmatullah says the hospital plays a key role in community health and growth and needs access to “the right equipment and facilities to deliver the best care.”

“Supporting health care is close to my heart,” he said. “I lost my father to cancer and it’s his legacy and example that I keep in mind when it comes to giving back to the community. I am deeply committed to supporting a living and thriving community in the Kawartha Lakes.”

Ross Memorial Hospital has received its largest donation in its history. It’s getting $3 million from FLATO Developments. In recognition, RMH will dedicate the FLATO Developments Ambulatory Care Centre. pic.twitter.com/eeze2JKKdb — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) September 26, 2022

Tim Shauf, Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation Board’s campaign chair, says although it is early in its annual fundraising campaign, the foundation is also excited to learn of Rehmattulah’s interest in the hospital’s priority needs.

“Having met with Shakir several times over the last few months, I’ve witnessed how committed he is to growing strong communities and how much he values the availablility of high-quality health care,” said Shauf.

