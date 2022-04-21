GTA developer Flato makes record $1.2M donation to Fleming College campus in Lindsay

A developer from the Greater Toronto Area has made a $1.2-million donation to Fleming College – the largest single gift in the history of the post-secondary institution based in Peterborough.

At Fleming’s Frost Campus in nearby Lindsay, Flato Development Inc. founder and president Shakir Rehmatullah was joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott to announce the financial gift.

“At Flato we believe in supporting the communities where we build,” said Rehmatullah. “Education is a very important part of the community and we’re excited to support Fleming College and help provide students with the resources they need to succeed.”

Of the $1.2 million, $720,000 will be put toward the college’s Flato Capital Innovation Fund which the college says will allow faculty to teach students using the latest equipment that reflects the highest industry standards and practices.

Story continues below advertisement

The other $480,000 will be used to create the Flato student scholars program. The college says the over next decade, 400 students will be eligible for the scholarship which will be offered to incoming students at the Frost Campus.

Flato Developments is donating $1.2 million in capital equipment/technology and scholarships for women & indigenous peoples to join the skilled trades stream through Fleming College. pic.twitter.com/UhMSvLWYgR — Tricia Mason (@TriciaMason_) April 21, 2022

College president Maureen Adamson says the donation is the largest single gift ever made to Fleming. To acknowledge the donation, the main foyer at Frost Campus will be known as The Shakir Rehmatullah Atrium.

“With this donation, Flato Development Inc. and its founder, Shakir Rehmatullah cement a legacy here at Fleming College,” said Adamson. “We are grateful for this gift, and we are grateful to find a partner in Flato which shares our belief in supporting our community. This is not just an investment in Fleming College. This is an investment in people, in their hopes and dreams and in their future careers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Flato, launched in 2005, is based in Markham, and builds homes across southern Ontario. The company has announced plans to build homes in east Lindsay near I.E. Weldon Secondary School and a “world-class resort” along Long Beach Road in the village of Cameron north of Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Last month the company donated $20,000 to Fenelon Town Public School in Cameron for a new playground.

In December 2021, the company acquired the naming rights to Lindsay’s Academy Theatre to be renamed the Flato Academy Theatre for $1.375 million. The agreement will run over 15 years.

I always enjoy visiting Ontario’s college and university campuses to see the amazing work they’re doing. That’s why I joined @LaurieScottPC at @FlemingCollege to take part in a scholarship announcement from @FlatoDev that will help 400 students over the next 10 years. pic.twitter.com/jcFLIG3rtf — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 21, 2022

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement