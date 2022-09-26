Menu

Crime

22-year-old Regina man faces firearm charges

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 2:36 pm
Regina police car
A 22-year-old Regina man faces several firearm charges after police responded to a report of a weapons offence that occurred on Friday. File/ Global News

A 22-year-old Regina man faces numerous charges following a report of a weapons offence.

Read more: 13-year-old Regina girl faces multiple charges after bringing airsoft gun to school

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated on Friday that officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Cameron Street for a report of a weapons offence where a man was observed holding a firearm.

“Police located the male on Albert Street and 6th Avenue, who had warrants for his arrest, and was observed depositing the firearm into a worksite,” stated police in a release. “Police recovered the firearm and the male was charged.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Regina police arrest teenage boy, woman on weapons charges

Police charged Kristian Jaycob Gordon with five counts of firearm offences and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Gordon made his first appearance on these charges on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: '13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown' 13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown
13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown
