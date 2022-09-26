22-year-old Regina man faces firearm charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Regina man faces numerous charges following a report of a weapons offence.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated on Friday that officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Avenue and Cameron Street for a report of a weapons offence where a man was observed holding a firearm.

“Police located the male on Albert Street and 6th Avenue, who had warrants for his arrest, and was observed depositing the firearm into a worksite,” stated police in a release. “Police recovered the firearm and the male was charged.”

Police charged Kristian Jaycob Gordon with five counts of firearm offences and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon made his first appearance on these charges on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

0:28 13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown 13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown