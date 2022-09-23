Menu

Crime

Regina police arrest teenage boy, woman on weapons charges

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 8:19 pm
Regina Police Service
A third youth, a 14 year-old male, is now charged in connection to a Regina Homicide. The males identity cannot be released in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. File / Global News

A 17-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman, both arrested on Thursday, are facing weapons charges after they tried to flee from the police, according to a news release by Regina Police Service.

Police said the 17-year-old wanted on multiple warrants was identified driving a vehicle. Officers lost visual contact, but shortly after, the same vehicle was spotted by the police, this time being driven by the 40-year-old.

The woman allegedly evaded the police when they attempted to pull her over. Police observed a second vehicle was driving along with the first one for about 20 minutes.

At around 2:30 p.m., the woman was seen exiting the vehicle and going towards the second vehicle. When the police allegedly challenged the female, she got into the passenger seat of the second vehicle.

The driver tried to drive away but the vehicle was disabled by police via tire deflation device. Both the 40-year-old female and the 17 year-old were removed from the vehicle and arrested.

While searching for the 17-year-old driver the police found a firearm and upon searching the vehicle they also found multiple rounds of ammunition.

The 17-year-old male was also charged with previous offences, including a previous possession of a stolen vehicle and dangerous driving which occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

