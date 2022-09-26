Barenaked Ladies jingle their way across Canada with 2022 holiday tour

Send this page to someone via email

Barenaked Ladies will be decking concert halls with festive cheer over the Christmas season.

The Toronto pop-rock quartet says it’s laying down plans to take its Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies tour across much of Canada.

The 14-date run of sing-along shows will feature the band playing selections from their “Barenaked for the Holidays” album and “a few other chestnuts and surprises,” starting in Vancouver on Dec. 1.

10:09 Kim Mitchell & Ed Robertson perform ‘On The Road’ Kim Mitchell & Ed Robertson perform ‘On The Road’ – Jul 21, 2021

Additional stops include Edmonton on Dec. 5, Calgary on Dec. 7, Regina on Dec. 9 and Winnipeg on Dec. 12.

Story continues below advertisement

They’ll follow that with a run of Ontario dates that include Thunder Bay on Dec. 13, Ottawa on Dec. 17, Hamilton on Dec.18 and a final show in Toronto on Dec. 22.

The tour comes after the Barenaked Ladies was forced to cut dates in Toronto last year as Ontario saw a rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Tickets go on sale for most dates starting on Thursday.