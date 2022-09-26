Menu

Entertainment

Barenaked Ladies jingle their way across Canada with 2022 holiday tour

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 12:59 pm
The Barenaked Ladies pose with two Mounties on the red carpet at the 2011 JUNO Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2011. View image in full screen
The Barenaked Ladies pose with two Mounties on the red carpet at the 2011 JUNO Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2011. The Barenaked Ladies are planning a Canadian tour for December where they'll play selections from their Christmas-themed album. Chris Young, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Barenaked Ladies will be decking concert halls with festive cheer over the Christmas season.

The Toronto pop-rock quartet says it’s laying down plans to take its Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies tour across much of Canada.

The 14-date run of sing-along shows will feature the band playing selections from their “Barenaked for the Holidays” album and “a few other chestnuts and surprises,” starting in Vancouver on Dec. 1.

Additional stops include Edmonton on Dec. 5, Calgary on Dec. 7, Regina on Dec. 9 and Winnipeg on Dec. 12.

They’ll follow that with a run of Ontario dates that include Thunder Bay on Dec. 13, Ottawa on Dec. 17, Hamilton on Dec.18 and a final show in Toronto on Dec. 22.

The tour comes after the Barenaked Ladies was forced to cut dates in Toronto last year as Ontario saw a rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Read more: Barenaked Ladies to reschedule Toronto concert due to COVID-19 case

Tickets go on sale for most dates starting on Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
