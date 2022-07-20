Barenaked Ladies to reschedule Toronto concert due to COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies says its Toronto show planned for Thursday will be rescheduled.

In a tweet just after 4 p.m., on Wednesday, the band said a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the “Barenaked Ladies camp.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of all of the bands, crew, venue employees, and most of all the fans, tonight’s Last Summer on Earth show in Cincinnati and PNC Pavilion and tomorrow’s show at Budweiser Stage in Toronto are being rescheduled,” the tweet read.

The band said new dates will be announced “shortly.”

