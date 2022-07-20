Menu

Entertainment

Barenaked Ladies to reschedule Toronto concert due to COVID-19 case

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 5:05 pm
The Barenaked Ladies, shown in a handout photo . View image in full screen
The Barenaked Ladies, shown in a handout photo . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Matt Barnes MANDATORY CREDIT

Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies says its Toronto show planned for Thursday will be rescheduled.

In a tweet just after 4 p.m., on Wednesday, the band said a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the “Barenaked Ladies camp.”

Read more: The Weeknd sets September date for rescheduled Toronto show

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of all of the bands, crew, venue employees, and most of all the fans, tonight’s Last Summer on Earth show in Cincinnati and PNC Pavilion and tomorrow’s show at Budweiser Stage in Toronto are being rescheduled,” the tweet read.

Trending Stories

The band said new dates will be announced “shortly.”

