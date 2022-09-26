Charges laid in Tillsonburg, Ont. theft following foot pursuit: OPP

Two people are facing charges after OPP received a report of a theft that resulted in a foot chase in Tillsonburg, Ont., over the weekend.
On Sunday, at 3:45 p.m., Oxford County OPP were called to a business on Broadway Street after two individuals reportedly entered the establishment and stole multiple items.
Officers later engaged in a foot pursuit before locating the suspects; both were taken into custody.
Allen Edwards, 27, and Ramone Brown, 28, both of Norfolk County, have been charged with theft under $5,000, and resisting a peace officer.
Both accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
