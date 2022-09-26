Menu

Crime

Perth County OPP investigate attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl in Listowel

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 8:09 am
According to Perth County OPP, a 13-year-old girl was approached by a male driver who asked her to get into his vehicle in the area of Wallace Avenue North on Sunday, Sept. 26. View image in full screen
According to Perth County OPP, a 13-year-old girl was approached by a male driver who asked her to get into his vehicle in the area of Wallace Avenue North on Sunday, Sept. 26. The Canadian Press

OPP officers say there was an attempted abduction in Listowel over the weekend.

On Sunday, at about 3:40 p.m., police say a 13-year-old girl was approached by a male driver who asked her to get into his vehicle in the area of Wallace Avenue North and Elizabeth Street East.

Read more: Pedestrian dead after fatal hit and run in Brant County, Ont.

Police say the driver was wearing a Gucci brimmed hat, had a white beard, and might be in his 50s. Police describe the vehicle as a white four-door sedan with a Quebec licence plate.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

