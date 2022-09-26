Perth County OPP investigate attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl in Listowel

Send this page to someone via email

OPP officers say there was an attempted abduction in Listowel over the weekend.

On Sunday, at about 3:40 p.m., police say a 13-year-old girl was approached by a male driver who asked her to get into his vehicle in the area of Wallace Avenue North and Elizabeth Street East.

Police say the driver was wearing a Gucci brimmed hat, had a white beard, and might be in his 50s. Police describe the vehicle as a white four-door sedan with a Quebec licence plate.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.