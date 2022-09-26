Menu

Crime

Aylmer, Ont. police investigate sexual assaults involving teens, 15-year-old facing charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 1:33 pm
According to Aylmer, Ont., police, According to police, the investigation revealed that between April and August 2022, three female victims were reportedly sexually assaulted by a male known to them. View image in full screen
According to Aylmer, Ont., police, According to police, the investigation revealed that between April and August 2022, three female victims were reportedly sexually assaulted by a male known to them. Aylmer Police Service / Twitter

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after Aylmer, Ont., police received three reports Thursday of separate sexual assaults that occurred in the city over the past several months.

According to police, the investigation revealed that between April and August 2022, three teenage female victims were reportedly sexually assaulted by a male known to them.

Read more: Perth County OPP investigate attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl in Listowel

The first case, police say, involved a 16-year-old girl from Port Burwell who reported to officials that on April 30, she was approached by a 15-year-old boy at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer where he allegedly proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner before she stopped him.

The second case later involved a 14-year-old girl who explained to police that between June 3 and June 9, she was sexually assaulted on three separate occasions by the same suspect.

In each case, police said the suspect met this victim during school hours where he reportedly proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner.

According to police, the third reported case involved another 14-year-old girl who said that on Aug. 17, the suspect “uninvitedly attended her residence” when the victim reported also being sexually assaulted while engaged in conversation.

In relation to these reported events, a 15-year-old of Springfield has been charged with one count of sexual assault, and four counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, support is available online

