Impaired driving arrest made after truck crashes into hydro pole near Lakefield: OPP

A Wilberforce, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash into a hydro pole in Selwyn Township early Sunday.

Peterborough County OPP officers say a pickup truck left the roadway along Lakefield Road south of Lakefield and struck a hydro pole.

Officers responded to a call about the crash around 3:30 a.m. The complainant reported the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Police say the driver was located at a nearby grocery store. Officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol. No injuries were reported.

The area was without power for eight hours while crew members from Hydro One repaired the damaged pole, police say.

Daniel Kay, 26, of Wilberforce, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Kay was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 2.

