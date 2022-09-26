Menu

Traffic

Impaired driving arrest made after truck crashes into hydro pole near Lakefield: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 9:09 am
The driver of this truck was charged with impaired driving after crashing into a hydro pole off Lakefield Road in Selwyn Township on Sept. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
The driver of this truck was charged with impaired driving after crashing into a hydro pole off Lakefield Road in Selwyn Township on Sept. 25, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

A Wilberforce, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash into a hydro pole in Selwyn Township early Sunday.

Peterborough County OPP officers say a pickup truck left the roadway along Lakefield Road south of Lakefield and struck a hydro pole.

Officers responded to a call about the crash around 3:30 a.m. The complainant reported the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Read more: Impaired driving charges on the rise in Peterborough: police

Police say the driver was located at a nearby grocery store. Officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol. No injuries were reported.

The area was without power for eight hours while crew members from Hydro One repaired the damaged pole, police say.

Daniel Kay, 26, of Wilberforce, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Kay was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 2.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges' Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges
Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges – Sep 16, 2022
