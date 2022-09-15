Impaired driving charges on the rise in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service has released its second quarter (Q2) statistics on criminal and non-criminal calls for service.

According to police, between April 1 and June 30, 2022, impaired driving offences jumped by 42.4 per cent over the same period last year.

Police say they laid 47 charges in Q2, up from 33 last year.

“It’s very alarming,” Insp. Jamie Hartnett tells Global News Peterborough. “Road safety is a major concern in Peterborough.”

READ MORE: Collision in drive-thru leads to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough

Hartnett says the time of year may have been a factor with more people out at bars and restaurants in the city over the same time last year when many businesses were still dealing with COVID-related shutdowns and restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are out in the downtown at establishments. The nice weather just brings people out,” Hartnett said.

Hartnett also notes that impaired driving charges are nearly split 50-50 for alcohol and drugs right now.

Peterborough police also patrol the nearby village of Lakefield and the Township of Cavan Monaghan.

According to the Q2 stats, collisions have increased in both communities, up to seven from three in Lakefield, and to 34 from 21 in Cavan Monaghan.

2:52 Police warn impaired driving is on the rise Police warn impaired driving is on the rise – Jun 21, 2022

Meanwhile in Peterborough County, the OPP isn’t seeing the same stats for impaired driving.

A total of 94 drivers have been charged with impaired driving in the first seven months of the year, but that number is actually down by about 15 per cent over last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’d like to get it down to zero, if we could,” const. Joe Ayotte said. “But we know, it won’t happen. It’s good to see it come down, but it would be better to see it come down even more for everyone on the road.”

READ MORE: Lakefield teen charged with impaired driving after fleeing crash: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP has actually stopped more vehicles so far this year, with more than 5,000 stops for various Highway Traffic Act (HTA) or criminal offences.

That’s up from about 3,000 during the same period last year.

While impaired charges are down, speeding, aggressive driving and collisions are up.

“Our speeding charges are up more than 90 per cent, which is a huge increase and our aggressive charges are up 17 per cent,” Ayotte added.

2:06 An unlicensed drunk driver who drove at excessive speeds killing a father, seriously injuring 3 others has been handed a 9 year prison sentence An unlicensed drunk driver who drove at excessive speeds killing a father, seriously injuring 3 others has been handed a 9 year prison sentence

Peterborough Police and Peterborough County OPP are reminding motorists to slow down – especially at this time of year with school buses back on the road and students waiting at bus stops or walking to school.

Story continues below advertisement

Both services are also cautioning drivers to watch for wildlife on the roads as we head into the fall season.