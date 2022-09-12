Lakefield teen charged with impaired driving after fleeing crash: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager from Lakefield, Ont., is facing multiple charges including impaired driving following a crash south of the village on Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle had left the roadway along County Road 32 near the Rotary Greenway Trail in Douro-Dummer Township.

The complainant told police the driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

Officers found the driver at a nearby residence and determined the individual was under the influence of alcohol.

The 17-year-old driver Lakefield was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of novice driver blood-alcohol concentration above zero and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 24.