Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lakefield teen charged with impaired driving after fleeing crash: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 9:49 am
Peterborough County OPP arrested a teenage driver for impaired driving following a crash on Sept. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a teenage driver for impaired driving following a crash on Sept. 10, 2022. Global News

A teenager from Lakefield, Ont., is facing multiple charges including impaired driving following a crash south of the village on Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle had left the roadway along County Road 32 near the Rotary Greenway Trail in Douro-Dummer Township.

The complainant told police the driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

Read more: Paramedic, driver dead after car drifts across highway centre line in Thorsby

Officers found the driver at a nearby residence and determined the individual was under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Stories

The 17-year-old driver Lakefield was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of novice driver blood-alcohol concentration above zero and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 24.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton couple killed in motorcycle crash honoured by family' Edmonton couple killed in motorcycle crash honoured by family
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagPeterborough County OPP tagSelwyn Township tagLakefield tagDouro-Dummer Township tagCounty Road 32 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers