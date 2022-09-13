Collision in drive-thru leads to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing an impaired driving charge after an incident at a business drive-thru on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the area of George Street North and Townsend Street in connection with a collision in a drive-thru and a suspected impaired driver.

Officers spoke with one driver and determined she was under the influence of alcohol.

The 22-year-old woman from Peterborough was charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol).

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

No injuries were reported in the collision.