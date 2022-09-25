Leaders urge Quebecers to vote as advance polls open ahead of provincial election

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s political party leaders are urging voters to head to the urns as advance voting opens across the province.

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault will vote on Sunday in his riding of L’Assomption, northeast of Montreal.

View image in full screen People enter a polling station in L’Assomption, Que., Sunday, September 25, 2022, as advanced polling begins ahead of the the Quebec election on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Québec solidaire’s Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois are all making stops outside voting stations today.

Advance voting is cancelled today in Îles-de-la-Madeleine as the remote eastern island chain deals with the effects of post-tropical storm Fiona.

Elections Quebec said late Saturday that voters in the islands can vote on the second advance polling day tomorrow if weather permits.

St-Pierre Plamondon and Legault have both said they intend to visit Îles-de-la-Madeleine on Monday if conditions allow.