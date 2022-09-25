Menu

Crime

Overnight shooting in Surrey, B.C.’s Guildford area sends one to hospital

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 12:45 pm
Surrey RCMP said one man was left with serious injuries after a late night shooting. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP said one man was left with serious injuries after a late night shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One man is in hospital with “serious injuries” after a shooting in the Guilford area of Surrey, B.C., Saturday night.

Surrey RCMP said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 16200 block of 80 Ave, around midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim.

Investigators are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and are looking to speak with witnesses.

Police said they believe the shooting to be a targeted incident and the parties are known to each other.

Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

