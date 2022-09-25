Overnight shooting in Surrey, B.C.’s Guildford area sends one to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man is in hospital with “serious injuries” after a shooting in the Guilford area of Surrey, B.C., Saturday night.

Surrey RCMP said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 16200 block of 80 Ave, around midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim.

Read more: Surrey police investigating shooting on residential street near Scott Road

Investigators are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and are looking to speak with witnesses.

Police said they believe the shooting to be a targeted incident and the parties are known to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.