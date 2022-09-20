Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators called after injured man found in Surrey, B.C. car dies

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 4:28 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP in Surrey, B.C. believe criminality was a factor in the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 8800-block of 127 Street on Tues. Sept. 20, 2022. Lee Brown/THE CANADIAN PRESS

An injured man who was found “unresponsive” in a vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday has died, launching a possible homicide investigation.

Mounties received a report of a man passed out in a running vehicle in the 8800-block of 127 Street around 9:25 a.m., and the first responders who found him were unable to save his life, they said in a Tuesday news release.

Criminality is believed to be a factor and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed, RCMP said.

Read more: “Bully, bully, bully”: Youth seen swarming RCMP vehicle outside Surrey mall

The area around the scene will be roped off for a “significant amount of time” while officers interview witnesses and search for evidence. Traffic is being diverted.

The deceased man has not yet been identified, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagIHIT tagSurrey crime tagSurrey homicide tagMan dies Surrey vehicle tagMan found passed out in Surrey vehicle tag

