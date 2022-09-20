Homicide investigators called after injured man found in Surrey, B.C. car dies

Send this page to someone via email

An injured man who was found “unresponsive” in a vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday has died, launching a possible homicide investigation.

Mounties received a report of a man passed out in a running vehicle in the 8800-block of 127 Street around 9:25 a.m., and the first responders who found him were unable to save his life, they said in a Tuesday news release.

Criminality is believed to be a factor and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed, RCMP said.

The area around the scene will be roped off for a “significant amount of time” while officers interview witnesses and search for evidence. Traffic is being diverted.

The deceased man has not yet been identified, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

