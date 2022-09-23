House fire in Surrey displaces 8

Eight people have been displaced following a house fire in Surrey on Thursday evening.
Surrey Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze on the 8900 block of Crichton Road shortly before 8 p.m.
The fire was confined to a bedroom on the second floor by firefighters.
Crews battled from inside the house and were able to knock it down.
The house remains intact but was seriously damaged by the flames.
Firefighters said no one was injured and an investigation is working to determine the fire’s origin.
