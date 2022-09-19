Menu

Fire

2 hospitalized, 1 with serious injuries after Surrey house fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 9:50 pm
Smoke pours from a house on fire in Surrey on Monday. View image in full screen
Smoke pours from a house on fire in Surrey on Monday. Courtesy Jim Norton

A destructive house fire in Surrey, B.C., Monday afternoon left left two people in hospital, one with serious injuries.

The Surrey Fire Service said it was called to the home on 75A Avenue near 148 Street around 4 p.m.

Read more: Arson suspect arrested in relation to string of fires in Cloverdale

Crews arrived to find the two-storey house fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters say the structure is a total loss. A neighbouring home suffered smoke damage.

Firefighters said at least one victim suffered burn injuries. Surrey RCMP said both victims were male.

Mounties said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to be accidental.

It was not clear how many people were displaced by the fire.

Click to play video: 'String of brush fires in Cloverdale under investigation' String of brush fires in Cloverdale under investigation
String of brush fires in Cloverdale under investigation – Aug 17, 2022

 

