2 hospitalized, 1 with serious injuries after Surrey house fire

A destructive house fire in Surrey, B.C., Monday afternoon left left two people in hospital, one with serious injuries.

The Surrey Fire Service said it was called to the home on 75A Avenue near 148 Street around 4 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the two-storey house fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters say the structure is a total loss. A neighbouring home suffered smoke damage.

Firefighters said at least one victim suffered burn injuries. Surrey RCMP said both victims were male.

Mounties said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to be accidental.

It was not clear how many people were displaced by the fire.

